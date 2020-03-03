At least 23 dead after tornadoes tear through Nashville, Middle Tennessee

Daybreak has revealed a landscape littered with blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines, huge broken trees, and city streets in gridlock.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee overnight, shredding at least 40 buildings in the Nashville area and 100 more east of the city as at least 23 people have died.

One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville on Tuesday, leaving blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines, huge broken trees, and city streets in gridlock.

Another wiped out much of a subdivision in Putnam County, east of Nashville, where the sheriff says more survivors could be trapped in the rubble of their homes.

At least 17 people were killed in Putnam County, which is located about halfway between Nashville and Knoxville and is home to Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville.

Damaged polling stations have been closed, forcing Super Tuesday voters to wait in long lines at other sites. President Donald Trump said he'd visit the area Friday.

At a press conference earlier Tuesday morning, Gov. Bill Lee said there was a "really good possibility that there may be more" deaths, after initially announcing nine deaths. "It's early yet," he said.

Lee had said a number of people were missing and injured, but did not provide numbers.

The National Weather Service in Nashville said early survey results show tornado damage from 155-160 mph winds in Mount Juliet, and 160-165 mph in Davidson County. They tweeted that damage found in neighborhoods might possibly have been caused by the same tornado.

Police identified a couple who were killed by falling debris in East Nashville during the overnight tornadoes. Michael Dolfini, 36, and his girlfriend, Albree Sexton, 33, had just left Attaboy lounge, where Dolfini worked, Nashville police said on Twitter.

The tornado that hit Nashville reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles east of the city. A video posted online appeared to show a well-defined tornado in eastern Nashville.

The National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings for Putnam County, east of Nashville. The tornadoes were confirmed on radar.

“Last night was a reminder about how fragile life is,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said.

Power outages have been reported in several counties. Approximately 48,000 people were without power in Davidson County, 17,000 in Wilson County and 8,000 without power in Upper Cumberland County.

WTVF reporter Chris Conte tweeted a video of the newscast announcing that the tornado was hitting the TV station.

Conte also tweeted photos saying Nashville had taken a "direct hit" and that the downtown was "devastated."

Other people were also tweeting videos and photos of the storm and its aftermath.

As the storm progressed, the term "TAKE COVER NOW" was repeatedly sent out on Twitter by the National Weather Service and other agencies.

Police were searching for injured people and pleading with the able-bodied to stay indoors, at least until daybreak could reveal the dangers of a landscape littered with blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines and huge broken trees.

Some schools already closed for Super Tuesday voting will be kept closed for another week or more to handle repairs.

The Associated Press reported John C. Tune Airport “sustained significant damage due to severe weather,” according to an airport spokeswoman. Several hangars have been destroyed and power lines were down.

A reported gas leak in the Germantown community of Nashville forced an evacuation shortly after the tornado moved through the city. Photos showed dozens of people in the street carrying belongings.

Mayor Cooper had tweeted out condolences and a message of hope.

"Nashville is hurting, and our community has been devastated. My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones. Be sure to lend a helping hand to a neighbor in need, and let's come together as a community once more. Together, we will get through this and come out stronger," Cooper tweeted.

Gov. Lee and his wife sent prayers across the state. He said he was working closely with Tennessee Emergency Services and local officials.

YouTube personality Olan Rogers posted a photo of damage to the Soda Parlor, known for its craft sodas and sundaes.

A producer for WTVF tweeted a photo she said showed that the tornado had taken a chunk off a building.

Country singer Chely Wright tweeted that most of her neighbors had let her know they were OK.