Andrew Woolfolk, saxophonist for Earth, Wind & Fire, dead at 71

Andrew Woolfolk helped Earth, Wind & Fire to six Grammy Awards and multiple top 10 hits including "Shining Star" and "After The Love Has Gone."

Former Earth, Wind & Fire saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk has died, according to a social media post by a former bandmate. He was 71.

"I met him in High School, and we quickly became friends and band mates," Philip Bailey wrote on Instagram. "We lost him today, after being ill of over 6 years. He has Transitioned on to the forever, from this Land of the dying to the Land of the Living."

Bailey did not specify what the illness was. He went on to write, "Great memories. Great Talent. Funny. Competitive. Quick witted. And always styling. Booski… I’ll see you on the other side, my friend."

Drummer John Paris wrote on Instagram, "Rest well brother Andrew."

Woolfolk had two stints with the band from 1973 to 1984 and 1987 to 1993. Their hits during his tenure included "Shining Star," "September," "Boogie Wonderland," "Let's Groove" and "After the Love has Gone."

Earth, Wind & Fire won six Grammys with Woolfolk, People magazine reported.

