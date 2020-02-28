'Amazing Race' suspends filming, sends contestants home as coronavirus precaution

While filming on the 33rd season of 'The Amazing Race' has been suspended, the 32nd season has already finished production and is awaiting a premiere date.

LOS ANGELES — The globe-trotting reality series “The Amazing Race” is taking a breather as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak affecting several countries.

CBS said in a statement Friday that it had temporarily suspended production and was sending contestants and crew members home as a precautionary measure.

“Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of ‘The Amazing Race’ have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series,” a CBS spokesperson told AP and multiple media outlets.

Filming on the show’s 33rd season was in its early stages.

The network says none of its contestants or crew have exhibited any signs they've been infected by coronavirus, but they will continue to be monitored after they return home.

A source told VARIETY that three episodes had been filmed so far and contestants had visited England and Scotland, before it was suspended.

The show's 32nd season has already finished production and is awaiting a premiere date, according to the Hollywood Reporter.