Alex Trebek to release memoir in July

Alex Trebek, diagnosed last year with stage four pancreatic cancer, has written a memoir.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life” will come out July 21, the day before his 80th birthday.

According to the publisher, the longtime “Jeopardy!” host will share “Illuminating personal anecdotes" along with thoughts on everything from his favorite guests to spirituality and philanthropy.

“I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year,” Trebek writes in his book.

“Today, when there is so much uncertainty and turmoil in the world, Alex Trebek is a beacon of stability and positivity,” Sean Manning, Executive Editor at Simon & Schuster, said in a statement. “This wise, charming and inspiring book is further evidence why he has long been considered one of the most beloved and respected figures in entertainment.”

Trebek first revealed his pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March of 2019. Last month, he gave fans a one year update. The one year survival rate for pancreatic cancer patients is 18%. Trebek said he was "happy to report," that he had reached that marker, but that not every day had been easy.