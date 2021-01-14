Jessica Campbell, 'Election' actress, dies at 38

Campbell acted in "Election" alongside Matthew Broderick, Reese Witherspoon and Chris Klein. She played Tammy Metzler, the younger sister to Klein's character Paul.

WASHINGTON — Jessica Campbell, best known for her roles in the 1999 movie "Election" and the TV series "Freaks and Geeks," has died. She was 38.

After retiring from acting, Campbell became a naturopathic physician, according to NBC News, and collapsed after seeing patients.

Campbell's cousin Sarah Wessling in a GoFundMe campaign said she died "suddenly and unexpectedly" on Dec. 29, 2020. She leaves behind a 10-year-old son, Oliver.

"While coping with this unexpected and tragic turn of events and planning for Oliver’s future, the family is also faced with unexpected cremation, memorial, and probate expenses. All funds collected will go towards meeting expenses and providing for Oliver," Wessling explains.

Campbell's first acting job was as Julie Cain in the 1992 movie "In the Best Interest of the Children," according to her IMDB bio. A few years later she landed the role in "Election" alongside Matthew Broderick, Reese Witherspoon and Chris Klein. She played Tammy Metzler who was the younger sister to Klein's character Paul.

Her last acting role was in 2002, according to her IMDB page.

"So heart broken to hear this," Reese Witherspoon posted on Twitter after learning of Campbell's passing. "Working with Jessica on Election was such a pleasure. I’m sending all my love to Jessica‘s family and loved ones."

So heart broken to hear this. Working with Jessica on Election was such a pleasure. I’m sending all my love to Jessica‘s family and loved ones. https://t.co/xEt6bOwWqE — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 13, 2021