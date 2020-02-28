29 Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria air strike

The casualties mark the largest death toll for Turkey in a single day since Ankara first intervened in Syria in 2016.

BEIRUT, Lebanon — A Turkish official says 29 Turkish soldiers have been killed in an air strike by Syrian government forces in northeast Syria.

The deaths mark a serious escalation in the direct conflict between Turkish and Russia-backed Syrian forces. The governor of Hatay, the Turkish province bordering Syria's Idlib region, said Friday other troops were seriously wounded in the attack late Thursday.

