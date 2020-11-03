2 accusers confront Harvey Weinstein in court ahead of sentencing

The Hollywood producer faces up to 29 years behind bars.

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein has arrived at court in a wheelchair to be sentenced following his landmark #MeToo conviction for rape and sexual assault.

He faces up to 29 years behind bars for raping an aspiring actress in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006.

A second criminal case is pending in California.

Both women that Weinstein was convicted of assaulting are expected to be in court to give victim impact statements before he is sentenced. Weinstein will also have a chance to speak after he chose not to testify during the trial.