11 US cruise ship passengers test positive for coronavirus

Passengers in the United States from the Diamond Princess ship have tested positive for COVID-19.

OMAHA, Neb. — Cruise ship passengers, who are finally back in the United States after being quarantined in Japan, have tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

Nebraska Medicine released a statement claiming 11 of 13 individuals tested positive for the new virus. The other two tested negative.

Ten people are currently in the National Quarantine Unit, while three are in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. The University of Nebraska Medical Center said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had verified test results completed Monday.

Officials said the individuals aren't showing the disease, however, several others are showing minor symptoms.

Hundreds of passengers left the Diamond Princess cruise ship on Feb. 18 after their two-week quarantine ended.

There were more than 100 Americans on board the Diamond Princess or in hospitals in Japan, health officials said.

Results were still pending for some passengers who've been tested for the virus that has sickened tens of thousands of people in China.