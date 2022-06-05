Murder suspect arrested in Fort Smith

18-year-old Xavier Lopez was wanted by Buchanan County, Missouri for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The U.S. Marshals Service Western District of Arkansas and the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) arrested a murder suspect on Friday, May 5.

The warrant was issued on April 28, 2022, after a shooting that took place early that month in Missouri. The U.S. Marshals in Western Missouri were asked to assist in apprehending Lopez who was believed to have fled the state.

The investigation led to Fort Smith where the U.S. Marshals and FSPD found Lopez walking at the intersection of Albert Pike Ave. and Kinkead Ave. at around 11 p.m. When confronted, Lopez fled on foot and was seen throwing a handgun into the grass during the chase.

Lopez was soon apprehended and transported to the Sebastian County Jail to await extradition back to Missouri to face murder charges. The handgun was found and taken into evidence. Officials say Lopez could face additional state or federal charges.

