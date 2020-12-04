Mountianburg Storm Shelter is prepared to prevent spread of COVID-19

With Thunderstorms predicted for much of Arkansas over the next 24 hours, people might look for safe rooms in case of an emergency.

Social distancing adds challenges to preparing storm shelters, but Crawford County officials are taking steps to limit the risk of the COVID-19 spread during a storm.

If you do not have someplace to go in the event of a tornado, safe rooms are often available for everyone in need.

"We had a briefing earlier today where they have changed the forecast a little bit to include us in a little bit of a higher possibility for severe weather,” said Brad Thomas, Emergency Management Director.

Crawford county is labeled a sever risk level 3 out of 5 when it comes to thunderstorms for tonight and tomorrow. With 3 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, they are taking steps to prevent any further spread in the event that a safe room is used.

“If you have a mask or a scarf is encouraged to wear that into the storm shelter,” said Brad Thomas.

The storm shelter in Mountainburg is located at Mountainburg High School. It has a space that can hold 500 people. If you decide to use it, there is a sheet of paper on the door that has spots to write your name, date and time of entrance and exit.

“If something happened where there was an exposure and you need to be contacted then the health department would have a place to start,” said Debbie Atwell, Superintendent of Mountainburg Schools.

Atwell says the space maintains a safe level of sanitation and is ready for any number of occupants.

“Our custodial staff has worked very hard to sanitize to fog to keep the system clean if we had a situation and we did open the shelter and people came here to shelter then as soon as it was clear and safe our crew would come sanitize the area again,” said Atwell.

They believe the shelter is large enough to maintain a comfortable social distance.