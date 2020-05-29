x
Mother of Louisville police shooting victim calls for peace

Protests are spreading across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Credit: AP
In this photo provided by instagram account of @mckinley_moore, demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in downtown Louisville, Ky., to protest the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in March. (@mckinley_moore via AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mother of a police shooting victim in Kentucky is calling on protesters to keep the peace while demanding justice. 

Protesters gathered Thursday (May 28) in downtown Louisville, Ky., against the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in March. 

At least seven people were shot during the protest. 

Credit: AP
In a photo provided by Jada W., protesters gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in downtown Louisville, Ky., against the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in March. At least seven people were shot during the protest. (Jada W. via AP)

Gov. Andy Beshear read the statement from Breonna Taylor's mother hours after gunshots erupted during the protest in Louisville Thursday night. 

In her statement, Tamika Palmer said her daughter devoted her life to others and the "last thing she'd want right now is any more violence." 

Taylor was an emergency medical technician. 

Beshear spoke on CNN, saying the protest started peacefully but some people later "caused some actions that turned it into something that it should not have been."

