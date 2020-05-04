More COVID tests conducted in Sebastian County than state data show

The state has seen a jump from 96 cases March 20 to 704 cases as of Friday (April 3). But how accurate are those numbers?

At a press conference Friday for the River Valley Joint Leadership update on the COVID-19 pandemic, Rep. Dr. Lee Johnson, R-Greenwood, and an emergency room physician, said since a hotline, staffed by healthcare workers from Mercy Fort Smith and Baptist Health-Fort Smith went live March 19, the call center had screened more than 3,000 area residents concerned about whether or not they might have the virus. Of those, 268 were tested at one of the testing facilities in the Fort Smith area.

Johnson reported there is one confirmed case in Crawford County. That person was tested at Baptist Health-Van Buren, he said. Of those tested in Fort Smith, there were 10 confirmed cases, with two patients hospitalized in a Fort Smith hospital.