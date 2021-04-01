More COVID-19 vaccines rolling out across Arkansas this week

In less than 48 hours, Arkansas will see an influx of vaccines to all 75 counties, according to a local pharmacist working with government officials.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — In less than 48 hours more Pfizer and Moderna vaccines should be available to all 75 counties in the state of Arkansas, according to a local pharmacist working with government officials on the data.

In a tweet, Gov. Hutchinson explains that stats will be available to the public:

The @ADHPIO will add stats on vaccine doses received and shots given to its website. We are still in the early stages of vaccine distribution and now the public can monitor progress. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) January 3, 2021

Scott Pace is the co-owner of Kavanaugh Pharmacy in Little Rock with his wife Anne. He was set to be on a Zoom call to discuss the new information about the influx of vaccines waiting to be distributed across the state.

“We’re excited that we opened our vaccination center, but what I’m more excited about is that this next week there’s going to be over 150 community pharmacies in every county in the state of Arkansas," said Pace.

Saturday was the first day Kavanaugh's vaccination center opened. They vaccinated over 150 people.

Right now, only healthcare workers and nursing home residents can get the vaccine in the state.

Pharmacists are also able to be vaccinated in preparation for distributing vaccines.

Anne Pace says the manpower behind the process comes from volunteers helping to get people scheduled and the pharmacy organized. Every vaccine given has to be documented to the state.

"We know that is just a small piece of all the health care providers out in the state that need vaccines," said Pace.

Their goal to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

The vaccine is a two-dose series, meaning the same 150 people they had Saturday has to come back in three weeks for their second round. All the while, new people are getting initial vaccinations to be recorded for the state.