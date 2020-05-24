Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks packed amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Crowds are packing some bars and restaurants at the Lake of the Ozarks despite a state social distancing order. Video posted on social media shows a crammed pool over the holiday weekend where people lounged close together without masks. Missouri’s statewide stay-at-home order expired earlier this month, but an order from the state health director requires people to keep at least 6 feet between each other until at least the end of May. It’s unclear what steps Lake of the Ozarks-area health officials are taking to enforce that order. The state health department says the virus has sickened more than 11,700 residents. The confirmed death toll is 676.