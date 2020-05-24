COLUMBIA, Mo. — Crowds are packing some bars and restaurants at the Lake of the Ozarks despite a state social distancing order. Video posted on social media shows a crammed pool over the holiday weekend where people lounged close together without masks. Missouri’s statewide stay-at-home order expired earlier this month, but an order from the state health director requires people to keep at least 6 feet between each other until at least the end of May. It’s unclear what steps Lake of the Ozarks-area health officials are taking to enforce that order. The state health department says the virus has sickened more than 11,700 residents. The confirmed death toll is 676.
Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks packed amid COVID-19 pandemic
