UA economist says unemployment benefits and $600 supplement propped up U.S. economy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — University of Arkansas Walton College of Business economist Mervin Jebaraj says the doom and gloom expected in the second quarter lived up to its billing, and he warned more financial turmoil is in store without Congressional agreement on a new pandemic package.

Jebaraj, who is also director of the University of Arkansas Center for Business & Economic Research, said the second-quarter U.S. GDP drop of 32.9% on a seasonally-adjusted annualized basis was as bad as advertised.

“I think if you were to look for any silver lining in any of this report was that we were fully expecting a horrible second-quarter report and we got a horrible second-quarter report,” he said during an interview on this week’s edition of Talk Business & Politics.