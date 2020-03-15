Mercy Hospital in NWA taking precautionary measures with visitors due to coronavirus concerns

Mercy Hospital in Northwest Arkansas will start taking precautionary measures on visitors in response to coronavirus concerns according to a Facebook post.

Mercy asks the community to be understanding if they are asked to answer questions or be subject to a basic medical check prior to entering.

Families will be asked to limit visitors seeing a patient to one at a time.

Mercy released the following statement:

"We do not take these actions lightly, as we value visitors’ role in the healing process. Precautions are being taken to help keep patients and co-workers safe from harm.

Everyone at Mercy appreciates your cooperation as we work together in the nationwide effort to stem the pandemic."