Mercy Hospital expands visitor restrictions due to coronavirus concerns

Mercy Hospital will be expanding its visitor restrictions in efforts to protect patients and employees from COVID-19.
Starting Monday (Mar. 23) at 6 a.m., no visitors will be allowed in the hospital. A list has been posted on their Facebook page with the exceptions.
• Visitors age 18 or older for patients receiving end-of-life care at the discretion of the physician.
• One support person age 18 or older per OB patient.
• One parent per pediatric patient at a time.
• One parent per NICU patient at a time.
• One visitor age 18 or older for patients undergoing urgent procedures or their driver.
• One visitor per emergency room patient deemed to be in critical condition by the ER physician and those who use a wheelchair and require assistance. Minors will be allowed, one parent. All others will be asked to remain in their vehicle.
• Clinic patients who have a physician inside the hospital and those who use a wheelchair and require assistance will be allowed a visitor. All others will be asked to remain in their vehicle.
The restrictions apply to the following locations:
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
- Mercy Hospital River Valley Orthopedic
- Mercy Hospital Booneville Mercy Hospital Paris
- Mercy Hospital Ozark
- Mercy Hospital Waldron
Mercy encourages those who are unable to visit a patient to use a patient email form. To access the form click here.