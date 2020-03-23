Mercy Hospital expands visitor restrictions due to coronavirus concerns

• Visitors age 18 or older for patients receiving end-of-life care at the discretion of the physician.

• One support person age 18 or older per OB patient.

• One parent per pediatric patient at a time.

• One parent per NICU patient at a time.

• One visitor age 18 or older for patients undergoing urgent procedures or their driver.

• One visitor per emergency room patient deemed to be in critical condition by the ER physician and those who use a wheelchair and require assistance. Minors will be allowed, one parent. All others will be asked to remain in their vehicle.

• Clinic patients who have a physician inside the hospital and those who use a wheelchair and require assistance will be allowed a visitor. All others will be asked to remain in their vehicle.