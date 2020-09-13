Memorial walk held for 9/11 victims and veterans in Booneville

Walking from city to city, a group in Booneville honored those lost their lives in 9/11 yesterday (Sept. 12). They honored them with an all-day walk.

BOONEVILLE, Ark. — Walking from city to city, a group in Booneville honored those lost their lives in 9/11 yesterday (Sept. 12). They honored them with an all-day walk.

The people who joined the walk, do not want to forget those who lost their lives on 9/11. The walk brought out all generations and members of the community.



“Even our 11-year-old daughter walked a leg of the race today so it’s really a need to share that with everyone.” said organizer Brandy Moore.

Shenanigans is an organization that works to prevent the 22 service member suicides that happen every day. Awareness is key and today's 22-mile walk was organized for that reason.

People that signed up to walk shared stories and experiences from their time in service.

“People that served in different branches different times people were stationed at different places around the world,” said Ron Redding Chapter Captain for Team RWB.

Yesterday was the 19th year since 9/11. The horrible events of that day also filtered into conversation.

“Find out what happened that day with them what were they doing when 9/11 happened,” said Redding.

Service members, first responders, and family and friends were all out walking and supporting. Each person that signed up had a chance to carry the flag at a certain leg. People young and old participated n the walk.

Brandy Moore says it is especially important for kids born after 9/11.

“To let them know why we do this and why we still need to remember was really great.”