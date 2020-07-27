Arkansas groups meet Monday to discuss reopening schools

Arkansas Education Association meets with Arkansas Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics.

JOHNSON, Ark. — With uncertainty revolving the reopening of schools and the safety surrounding that decision, a town hall meeting will take place tomorrow night to help further inform educators, parents and the public.

Arkansas Education Association and the Arkansas Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics will sit down and answer questions and give advice on how communities can go about safely reopening their schools.

The state already released its guidance for schools and the CDC released their own recommendations.

Carol Fleming, the President of Arkansas Education Association, said its important for individual communities to have plans tailored for their own school districts.

"Fayetteville is different from El Dorado, and Bentonville is going to be different than Texarkana, as well as Cotton Plant, Arkansas," said Fleming.

The meeting is Monday at 5:30pm. Panel members will answer questions sent-in through a chat on Facebook live.

Fleming said the panel will include a representative from a teachers organization out of North Little Rock, a representative from the Academy of Pediatrics and a staff member from UAMS.

"We know that it is important for the medical community to be the ones providing the expert advice on when we open our schools, but how we open our schools has to include the voice of the educators," said Fleming.