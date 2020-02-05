Meat market watchers note production, financial issues with COVID-19 outbreak

Travis Justice, the chief economist for Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation says the packing industry has operated on a just-in-time process.

Derrell Peel, livestock marketing analyst at Oklahoma State University, has said a recent emergency order from President Donald Trump mandating meat processing plants remain open doesn’t change much for the meatpacking industry, outside of the liability protection for the companies.

“Meat packers and processors want to stay open and they are trying to do so,” Peel said. “Their challenge is having the necessary workforce to run the plants. The federal government can’t send in the National Guard to cut up meat. These plants are reliant on a healthy workforce. Without the workforce, you are not going to have much meat.”

Travis Justice, the chief economist for Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation, said processing plants were already trying to stay open because without them in operation, there is a kink in the food supply chain. He said the packing industry has operated on a just-in-time process, and now that worker absences have risen, line speeds have been slowed and there are fewer production runs. Fewer production runs decreased slaughter capacity causing cattle and hog supplies to build up at one end of the supply chain.