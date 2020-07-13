It's Fry Day! Freebies, deals and discounts for National French Fry Day

McDonald's is giving away free orders of fries on the holiday, but a number of other fast food chains have additional deals in store.

HARTFORD, Conn — It's Monday, but don't let that stop you from celebrating Fry Day!

July 13th marks National French Fry Day and fast food chains across the country are jumping in to celebrate the classic side.

Here's a look at some of the discounts, deals and freebies happening on Monday:

Burger King

Burger King has a number of deals every day listed right on its website.

This week's fry-themed coupons include a large order of fries for just $1 and, if you can wait until Friday, a free medium order of fries with any purchase greater than $1.

For a look at all the deals, click here.

KFC

KFC is heading back 50 years, when french fries were on its menu for just 30 cents. On June 13 only, you can get a single order of the restaurant's new Secret Recipe Fries at throwback pricing of only 30 cents with any purchase at participating KFC locations.

McDonald's

On Monday only, the fast food joint will be offering a free medium fry to anyone who orders through the McDonald's app.

Once downloaded, you can snag the deal one of two ways: use the mobile order and pay function, or scan the QR code at the drive-thru, front counter or kiosk where applicable.

You don't need to buy anything else, just scan the code and get those hot fries for free.

Wendy's

Wendy's is offering a number of deals just for creating an account.

Log in to receive: