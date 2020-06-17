Mayor Scott bans chokehold use for Little Rock police officers

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will discuss an executive order on neck restraints for the Little Rock Police Department and a new social distancing campaign.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. held a press conference Wednesday to issue an executive order banning chokeholds for officers with the Little Rock Police Department.

Watch the 4:30 p.m. press conference below:

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said the police department has banned chokeholds previously, but officers have been using a "vascular neck restraint." Humphrey said they will stop teaching that restraint.

Humphrey also said officers have stopped using some techniques, some that they were even using a week ago.

According to Humphrey, officers with the LRPD need to do more deescalation tactics.

The mayor said he will sign the executive order immediately after the press conference and Humphrey will review the order over the next 30 days. The order will be in effect as soon as possible, according to Scott.

Scott also discussed "Keep Covered Keep Your Distance," which is a new social distancing campaign by the city.