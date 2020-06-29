Maxine's Tap Room supporting local bands by delivering DIY Cocktail Kits

Bars have been given the clear to reopen, but Maxine's Tap Room has not opened its doors to the public quite yet.

Bars have been given the clear to reopen, but Maxine's Tap Room has not opened its doors to the public quite yet.

Management says opening with social distancing would put the bar in a financial loss, and there is also an employee safety concern.

However, Maxine's is known for their cocktails, and you can have them delivered to your house by Dickson Street Liquor.

Every week, the bar is putting together a kit that has multiple ingredients to make your own cocktail at home.

Maxine's is also giving a $5 of every kit to pay local bands to Live Stream on their Facebook, while a bartender helps you make your drink at home.

"I know our friends miss the bands just as much as the bands miss their fans," says Hannah Withers with Maxine's.