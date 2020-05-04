Masked bunch robs Fort Smith Dillard's

Dillard's in Fort Smith was robbed yesterday (Apr. 4) according to Fort Smith Police.

The Dillard's employees contacted police at around 5:30 p.m. to report what was at first presumed to be a vehicle theft.

One employee informed police that approximately 7 individuals both males and females were checking car door handles and eventually accessed 2 vehicles. One vehicle was a red vehicle of an unknown model, and the other a tan Chevy truck. According to the employee they were carrying a lot of clothing and they drove off.

Other Dillard's employees reported there were approximately 10 people. They said all but one were wearing a facemask. The individuals reportedly entered the store, grabbed approximately $3,000 worth of clothing and fled on foot.

One of the individuals tripped and dropped an armload but still managed to escape in one of the vehicles. Before police could arrive, the individuals made it onto I-540. The Arkansas State Police were contacted, but no further information is known at this time.