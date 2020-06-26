Manhunt underway in Springdale

A manhunt is underway in Springdale for men who fled on foot after being chased by police on the highway this morning (June 26).

The pursuit was initiated after the involved vehicle matched the description of one being searched by the Sheriff's Office in reference to a disturbance called they had responded to earlier today.

They are now searching for the suspects after they fled from the vehicle on foot in Springdale.

According to Kelly Cantrell with Washington County Sheriffs Department, they also received a separate call at a different location reporting a gunshot wound to the hand. Investigators do not know if these two incidents are related.

An investigation is still ongoing. Springdale Police and the Washington County Sheriff's Department are on the scene and helping in the investigation.

