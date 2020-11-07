Ohio fugitive arrested in Siloam Springs

One man has been arrested for Aggravated Robbery in Siloam Springs.

The Siloam Springs Police Department received information on July 10 regarding a fugitive from Columbus, Ohio that was residing in Siloam Springs.

The man is identified as Delamar Jones.

Jones had a warrant for his arrest out of Ohio for a parole violation on an original charge of Aggravated Robbery.

Jones was considered armed and dangerous.

The Siloam Springs Street Crimes Unit, in cooperation with the Siloam

Springs Patrol Division, began an investigation to find Jones.

Jones was eventually arrested successfully by the Siloam Springs Street Crimes Unit without incident at Siloam Springs residence.