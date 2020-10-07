Man arrested for child pornography in Little Flock

A man was arrested for child pornography in Little Flock according to a press release.

LITTLE FLOCK, Ark. — A man was arrested for child pornography in Little Flock according to a press release.

The Little Flock Police launched a criminal investigation after receiving information that there was illegal processing and downloading child pornography within the corporate city limits of Little Flock.

The three month investigation led to a search warrant for the residence of a man identified as Matthew Pacheco. In the residence, detectives found several items of evidence that led to Pacheco's arrest.

Pacheco was arrested on Thursday (July 9) for 10 counts of Illegal Possession of Child Pornography.