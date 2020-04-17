Man accused of stealing 1k of tools from Springdale home

On Tuesday (Apr. 14) at approximately 9:00 a.m., Springdale Police took a report for Breaking and Entering, and theft of property.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Tuesday (Apr. 14) at approximately 9:00 a.m., Springdale Police took a report for Breaking and Entering, and Theft of Property. Several Dewalt Tools were been stolen during this incident.

When police reviewed the video, they saw that the suspect vehicle was a White Chevrolet truck with a chrome lower door skin on the passenger door of the vehicle, but not on the driver's side.

At approximately 2 p.m., while Springdale Police was patrolling the area of Powell and Aspenridge, they saw a truck that matched the video footage. The truck was seen on Powell near Oakridge.

The truck pulled in to a gas station at Powell and Oakridge. Police then approached the driver who was identified as Michael Simmons.

When police explained that the truck matched the truck from the theft, Simmons explained he let a friend borrow it and that there were some Dewalt tools in the cab of the truck. Police asked Simmons for consent to search the truck and Simmons agreed.

During the search, police found several Dewalt drills, impact drivers, backpacks, batteries, and a battery recharge station.

There were many other assorted tools and drill bits found. All items matched the description of the stolen items which were valued at over $1000.

The victim responded to the scene and identified the tools along with the names of his employees on the tools and tool bags. Simmons was also on a suspended license and the vehicle license did not return to him or his vehicle.