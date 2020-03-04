Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
Malco Theatres offering curbside delivery for popcorn
Malco Theatres is now offering curbside delivery for their freshly popped popcorn in select locations.
Credit: Malco Theatres
Malco Theatres is now offering curbside delivery for their freshly popped popcorn in select locations.
"You asked. We Answered. Starting today, fans in Northwest Arkansas and Madison, Mississippi will be able to purchase your much-loved and deeply missed freshly-popped Malco popcorn!" they said on their Facebook page.
They have posted a list of steps to take to place an order.