Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS

Malco Theatres offering curbside delivery for popcorn

Credit: Malco Theatres

Malco Theatres is now offering curbside delivery for their freshly popped popcorn in select locations. 

"You asked. We Answered. Starting today, fans in Northwest Arkansas and Madison, Mississippi will be able to purchase your much-loved and deeply missed freshly-popped Malco popcorn!" they said on their Facebook page.

They have posted a list of steps to take to place an order.

Credit: Malco Theatres
Facebook |Apr 05, 2020