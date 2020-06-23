Shirley was last seen on June 18th in the area of Doug Campbell Drive in Hazel Green.

MADISON COUNTY, ALABAMA, Ala. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Franklin Francis Shirley.

Shirley is an 82-year-old and may be living with a condition that could impair his judgement. He was last seen on June 18, 2020 in the area of Doug Campbell Drive in Hazel Green around noon.

He may be driving a red 2000 Ford Windstar van bearing Alabama tag number 9981AL4.

He had talked about going to Arkansas.