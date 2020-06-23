x
Authorities searching for missing Alabama man possibly headed to Arkansas

Shirley was last seen on June 18th in the area of Doug Campbell Drive in Hazel Green.
Credit: ALEA
Franklin Francis Shirley

MADISON COUNTY, ALABAMA, Ala. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Franklin Francis Shirley.  

Shirley is an 82-year-old and may be living with a condition that could impair his judgement. He was last seen on June 18, 2020 in the area of Doug Campbell Drive in Hazel Green around noon. 

He may be driving a red 2000 Ford Windstar van bearing Alabama tag number 9981AL4. 

He had talked about going to Arkansas. 

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Franklin Francis Shirley, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 722-7181 or call 911. 

