Pablo Valencia, who has type one diabetes did not return home from school on Friday.

LOWELL, Ark. — Lowell police are searching for a missing/runaway juvenile.

Police say Pablo Valencia did not return home from school Friday (Feb. 21).

He has type one diabetes and needs his medication.

He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, blue jeans and black and white Adidas shoes.

Police say he may be in the area of Pleasant Grove and Pleasant Crossing.