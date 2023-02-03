'Still in shock' | Pine Bluff man wins $5.75 million lottery prize

A Pine Bluff man thought he was living in a dream after he won a $5.75 million grand prize, which he claimed at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Claim Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — On Friday, February 24, a Pine Bluff resident claimed a $5.75 million grand prize at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Claim Center.

He won by matching all five numbers plus the Lucky Ball in the Lucky for Life lottery app and is the only person in Arkansas to ever win the game's grand prize.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, had the choice of taking $7,000 a week for life or the lump sum of $5.75 million. He chose the cash option and went home with $4,088,250 after taxes.

The winner admitted that he was shocked when he saw the winning numbers and actually wondered if he was dreaming or not.

“We were sitting at home this morning pondering what to do. I Googled everything I could think of to make sure I won,” the winner said. “Then I told my wife, ‘Let’s go to Little Rock and see if we won and if we did, how much.”

The couple said they are still in shock, but plan on doing some home renovations and purchasing a GMC Denali.

The winning ticket was sold at the A to Z Mini Mart located at 2601 W. 65th St. in Little Rock. That retailer will receive a 1% commission check for $57,500 for selling the winning ticket.