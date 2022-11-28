$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Arkansas

A person has won $1 million from a Powerball ticket sold Saturday night.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Someone in Conway is celebrating winning $1 million from a Powerball ticket after Saturday night's drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway and was the only $1 million winning ticket sold on that Saturday's drawing.

The winning numbers were announced as 15, 30, 47, 50, and 51. The Powerball was the number 3.

The person who won matched five white balls, but not the Powerball.

Retailers will received a 1% commission from the sale, meaning that Kum & Go location will get $10,000 once the prize is claimed.

The Powerball jackpot stands at $56 million as of Monday afternoon.

