LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Wisconsin man's trip to the Natural State ended up being more exciting than he bargained for when he went home with a $100,000 lottery prize.

Kenneth Wegener recently claimed his prize at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center.

Wegener purchased the winning Powerball Quick Pick ticket at White Oak Station MOARK #31, located in Eureka Springs.

The winning numbers for the April 10 draw were 9, 10, 36, 46, and 52.

Wegener matched four white balls and the Powerball number 14. However, because he purchased the $1 Power Play option, which was 2 for that drawing, he doubled his prize to $100,000.

Wegener and his wife enjoy staying in Missouri during this time of year. On Monday, he realized he needed some bolts for a project, so he took a quick trip to the hardware store about 15 minutes from the couple’s location.

“On my way to the store, I stopped at the station to buy us some lottery tickets,” Wegener said. “I play the lottery daily and always pay the extra $1 to activate the Power Play for a chance to increase my non-jackpot prizes,” he added.

Wegener is retired and plans to pay bills with his winnings.

Tonight, the Powerball jackpot stands at $202 million, the Natural State Jackpot is up to $110,000, the LOTTO jackpot has climbed to $2.149 million, and the Mega Millions jackpot has surged to $476 million.