Lousiana woman wins $1M from Arkansas Lottery

On a trip to Arkansas to visit relatives, Tiffany Schubert stopped at an E-Z Mart to purchase cigarettes and won $1M on lottery ticket.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A cigarette stop at an Arkansas E-Z Mart led to the ultimate pay off for a Shreveport, Louisiana woman.

Tiffany Schubert was traveling to visit relatives in Arkansas when she stopped at the convenience store in Wickes Tuesday (March 3). There she purchased a Millionaires Club $20 instant-ticket game.

Schubert claimed the lottery prize worth $1 million on Wednesday (March 4).

The top prize amount for Millionaires Club is $1 million. Now there are two top prizes left.

“My husband, Thomas, and I stopped at the gas station to buy a carton of cigarettes because they’re cheaper in Arkansas than Louisiana,” Schubert said.

While standing in line, the couple decided to purchase some lottery tickets separately.

“I seldom play the lottery, so Thomas encouraged me to buy a $20 ticket,” she said. “I scratched the ticket off in the car and didn’t think it was real. I thought someone gave me a fake ticket. When I realized the win was real, I told my husband, and he kept asking me if I was kidding with him."

Schubert plans to pay her tithes and donate to her church with her winnings.

“I’m still in shock! I just keep thanking Jesus for this blessing," she said. "He’s the only reason that we won. We haven’t scratched my husband’s tickets yet. We’re still excited about my win!”

Schubert is the 70th person that has won a lottery prize worth $1 million or more in Arkansas since 2009.