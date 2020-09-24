Jackpocket app launches in Arkansas for lottery games

The move is a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has raised safety concerns for purchasing lottery tickets in person.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new app unveiled on Thursday (Sept. 24) will allow Arkansans to play lottery games and collect prizes on their smartphones. The move is a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has raised safety concerns for purchasing lottery tickets in person.

Jackpocket is the name of the app and it allows players in Arkansas to order tickets for Mega Millions, Powerball, Lucky for Life, Cash 3, Cash 4, and Natural State Jackpot. Arkansas is Jackpocket’s ninth state launch following Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oregon, Ohio, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

Jackpocket is available through the Winners Corner retail location in Little Rock.