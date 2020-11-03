Arkansas Lottery celebrates record sales week trending toward a record year

Last week, sales of scratch-off tickets totaled $10,755,250, topping the previous weekly scratch-off ticket sales record of $10,704,820 set in February of 2010.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) is celebrating its biggest week of scratch-off ticket sales in the Lottery’s 10-year history.

Additionally, the ASL is on track to have the best scratch-off ticket sales year in its history. In the first eight months of fiscal year 2020, scratch-off ticket sales have totaled $268,736,710. That compares to sales of $265,569,085 at the same time last fiscal year, which was the Lottery’s biggest in scratch-off sales.

“We are thrilled our scratch-off tickets are performing so well,” said Bishop Woosley, ASL Director. “Sales of draw game tickets, like Powerball and Mega Millions, are suffering across the country right now, because the jackpots have been getting hit frequently and are not growing to the astronomical numbers that attract so many players.”

For fiscal year 2020, Woosley has projected a total revenue of $497 million and net proceeds of $89.3 million. Net proceeds is the amount of money raised to help fund scholarships.

"We are up $4.7 million in scratch-off ticket sales and down $7.6 million in draw game sales versus the budget,” Woosley explained, adding, “Hopefully, we will have at least one big jackpot run this fiscal year and our scratch-off ticket success will continue, which should help the budget get back on track.”

Last week’s sales record coincides with the ASL’s launch of a new family of five scratch-off tickets, the $1 10Xtra, $2 20Xtra, $5 50Xtra, $10 100Xtra and $20 200Xtra, featuring top prizes from $5,000 to $500,000 and several opportunities to multiply prizes on each ticket.

“Our Gaming, Sales and Advertising and Marketing Divisions have done a great job with the launch of this ticket family,” Woosley said.

Throughout the month of March, which is Problem Gambling Awareness Month, the ASL is reminding players of the prevention, treatment and recovery services available for those adversely affected by gambling.