Tudor named new director of Arkansas highways; first female in the top job

The Arkansas Highway Commission has named Tudor as director following a special meeting held Thursday.
Credit: Talk Business & Politics

Lorie Tudor, a 36-year veteran with the Arkansas Department of Transportation who began at the agency as a clerk typist, was named Thursday (Feb. 20) the director of the state’s high-profile department. She is the agency’s first female director.

The Arkansas Highway Commission has named Tudor as director following a special meeting held Thursday. She succeeds Scott Bennett, who announced his retirement effective March 20, 2020.

Tudor began her 36-year career with what was then the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department (Department) in 1981 as a clerk typist. She resigned in 1995 to return to school and obtained a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering degree from the University of Memphis.

