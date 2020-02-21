Tudor named new director of Arkansas highways; first female in the top job

The Arkansas Highway Commission has named Tudor as director following a special meeting held Thursday.

Lorie Tudor, a 36-year veteran with the Arkansas Department of Transportation who began at the agency as a clerk typist, was named Thursday (Feb. 20) the director of the state’s high-profile department. She is the agency’s first female director.

Tudor began her 36-year career with what was then the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department (Department) in 1981 as a clerk typist. She resigned in 1995 to return to school and obtained a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering degree from the University of Memphis.