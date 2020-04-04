Locals turn Little Free Library into food pantry

Locals have turned their small library into a small food pantry giving away free essentials items.

This little library began as a birthday present, and ever since, it has been a special addition to this neighborhood.

"We have had this little library for 7 years now, it was a birthday present I gave my wife. She's always wanted one. She's a big collector of children's books," said owner Jeff Erickson.

Owners say they were inspired to make a food pantry after people found themselves suddenly unemployed.

"There's a big population in Benton county that needs help with food, you can tell that by the percentage of kids that have assistance for lunches. And with them not in school that could become a problem," says Erickson.

Jeff and his wife, Susan, say they see themselves expanding their pantry as people keep stopping by for essential items. The food is free, all they ask is for you to "take what you need and leave what you can."

"As more and more people find out about the food pantry I'm hoping that maybe we'll have to stock it every night! I'd love that," said Susan Erickson.