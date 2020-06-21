Arkansans attend president's rally

Thousands gathered in Tulsa to hear president trump speak as well as some people from our area.

Bill Gerdes made the trip today with his family and tells us there was a good-sized crowd inside the BOK Center and the message from President Trump Centered around hope.

Gerdes was outside the arena before and after the rally. He says there did not seem to be as much clash between protestors and supporters as he expected.

He says he is thankful he made the trip to hear president trump speak.

"It was an excellent massage. It was definitely worth coming and seeing. It was good to see that all of us that are planning for the future of this country are on the same page. It was actually a gentler experience than I expected. The protesting was not as bad as implied."