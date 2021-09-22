Zion Road experiencing phased closures through March 2022

Current Construction on Vantage Drive to Park Lake Apartments:

The current closure began May 17 on Zion, where the road is fully closed from Vantage to Park Lake Apartments. The closure is open to local traffic from the apartment complex to Old Missouri Road and is being extended beyond Sept. 17, as previously anticipated.



Residents and those traveling to Park Lake Apartments should continue to follow the detour and access the apartments from Old Missouri. This closure allows for the construction of a new water main, sanitary sewer main, storm drain and work on the roadway widening and realignment.



Phase 2 will take place at Park Lake Apartments to Old Missouri Road:

Following the completion of the Vantage Drive closure, Zion will be closed fully to traffic from the east side of the entry to Park Lake Apartments to Old Missouri. During this closure, property owners and residents between Vantage and Park Lake Apartments will have full access from the west, where the road is presently closed. This closure will allow contractors to work on the roadway widening and realignment, and to install storm drain and sanitary sewer for this portion of the project.



The storm drain will be constructed on the south side of the new roadway which is in alignment with the existing roadway. This work will cause the street to be too narrow to allow vehicles to travel through, but access to the Cornerstone Animal Hospital and construction vehicles to the Sagely Place Subdivision will be maintained.



Phase 3 will be at the Intersection of Zion Road and Old Missouri Road:

After construction between Park Lake Apartments and Old Missouri is complete, the intersection of Zion and Old Missouri will need to be closed to allow for the construction of the mini-roundabout, as well as storm drain and sanitary sewer installation.



Phase 4 will take place on Old Missouri Road to N. Crossover Road

Subsequent, phased closures will be necessary from Old Missouri to N. Crossover to allow for the completion of the sanitary sewer installation within the middle of the existing roadway. Residents on the side streets off Zion will have access to their properties during the various closures, and access to businesses will be maintained.