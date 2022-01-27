Zion and Old Missouri Rd. Intersection to close for improvements

The closure will allow crews to work on things such as sanitary sewer, water main, and storm drain installation within the existing roadway.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The construction being held in phases, will enter its third phase on Monday, Jan. 31. This will close the intersection and Zion east of Park Lake Apartments to Cape Dutch Ave. 24/7. This closure is expected to last through March.

The closure will allow work on the following:

Sanitary sewer

Water main,

Storm drain installation within the existing roadway

Work on roadway realignment and roundabout construction

Zion Road will be open to local traffic only from Vantage Drive to Park Lake Apartments from the west and to Taliesin Lane from the east and non-local traffic is asked to use E. Joyce Boulevard as a detour.

Old Missouri Road will only be open to local traffic north of Joyce and access will be maintained to the Cornerstone Animal Hospital driveway on Zion.

Instructions to access Cornerstone Animal Hospital

- Drivers will need to detour down Crossover and travel west on Zion.

- At the intersection of Lantana Lane, turn right and continue north to Frontier Elm Drive.

- Turn left and continue west on Frontier Elm to the intersection of Cape Dutch.

- At Cape Dutch, turn left and travel south to the intersection of Zion where they can then turn left to access the driveway.

A fourth phase is planned for construction on Zion Rd. but a date has not been released yet. Officials say closures will be necessary from Old Missouri to N. Crossover to allow for the completion of the sanitary sewer installation within the middle of the existing roadway. Residents on the side streets off Zion Rd. will retain access to their properties for the duration of these various closures, and access to businesses will be maintained. More details will be released when available.