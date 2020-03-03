x
Young girl killed in Garfield crash

A young girl is dead after an early morning crash in Benton County.
GARFIELD, Ark. — A female minor is dead after a single vehicle accident in Garfield Monday (March 2) morning.

According to an accident report from Arkansas State Police, the vehicle was on Highway 62 when it crossed the center line then traversed down an embankment. The vehicle then struck a tree in the ditch as it came to a stop.

The driver was taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers for treatment. 

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The names of those involved has not been released at this time. 