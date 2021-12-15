The area at Airways Boulevard and Dunn Avenue has been renamed after the late Memphis rapper.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rapper Young Dolph's legacy is being remembered in his Castalia Heights neighborhood Wednesday with a street renaming at Airways Boulevard and Dunn Avenue.

The street has been named "Adolph Thornton Jr.," which was Young Dolph's real name.

The musician was shot and killed nearly a month ago when he was visiting his favorite cookie store, Makeda's Cookies.

Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr., who advocated to have the street renamed, said it is important for the people in Castalia Heights to be reminded they can reach great success.

"It’s about honoring and showing respect to our very own," Smiley said. "For the individuals that walk down that street, the young kids who frequent Airways and Dunn who live in Castalia Heights, every time they see that sign they’re going to see inspiration."

Young Dolph was known for working hard to escape the poverty and violence in Castalia Heights. Smiley said it will take a collective effort in the city to end gun violence.

"The ability to reduce crime is not just on the elected officials, not just on the churches, not just on the non-profits, not just on community members," Smiley said. "It’s on every single person who frequents this community."

Crews are working to clean up outside Makeda’s Cookies where rapper #YoungDolph was killed this afternoon.



They are washing the pavement and removing the windows that were broken by bullets.



“Y’all took away somebody that meant a lot to this city,” one fan said. @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/XKiW8aA9zW — Caitlin McCarthy (@news_caitlin) November 18, 2021

Smiley said the Memphis City Council is looking to fund several community groups that are working to fight crime.