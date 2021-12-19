Yard waste carts now available in Fort Smith

Residents can request one 95-gallon yard waste cart per household free of charge.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith announced that residents can now request yard waste carts.

The Solid Waste Services Department is making an effort to decrease single-use plastic and has provided the following recommendations:

Use paper bags instead of plastic. Paper bags can go directly into the composting process. All yard waste placed in plastic bags must be debagged before the contents can enter the composting process.

Mulch your leaves and yard waste back into your yard using your lawnmower

To request a yard waste cart, you can call 479-784-2262.