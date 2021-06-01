XNA’s Branch assesses appetite for airline travel, sees positive passenger growth

The chief business development officer at NWA National Airport, said there are still many months to get through before airport traffic returns to 2019 levels.

HIGHFILL, Ark. — Andrew Branch, chief business development officer at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill, said there are still many months to get through before airport traffic returns to 2019 levels.

XNA reported record enplanement growth that year. Enplanements, or passengers flying out, rose 17% to 922,533, from 788,261 in 2018. Enplanements were down approximately 60% in 2020. Between January and April this year, enplanements were off by about 30%, compared with the same four months of 2020.

Still, recent XNA announcements of additional direct flights underscore a growing appetite for airline travel.