XNA welcomes new airline

BENTONVILLE, Ark — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) has added a new airline.

The announcement was posted on Facebook Friday (May 21) morning.

New direct flights will now be offered through Breeze Airways.

Three new nonstop flights will now be available to San Antonio, Texas, Tampa, Florida, and New Orleans, Louisiana.

Starting June 2021, these flights will be offered four times a week on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays, and Mondays.