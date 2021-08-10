XNA to offer nonstop flights to Punta Gorda, Florida on Allegiant

Service to Punta Gorda will begin on Nov. 17, 2021, and flights will operate twice weekly, according to XNA officials.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) has announced a new nonstop route to Punta Gorda, Florida with Allegiant Airlines.

Flight days, times and fares can be found on Allegiant.com.