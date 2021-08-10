XNA to offer nonstop flights to Punta Gorda, Florida on Allegiant

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) has announced a new nonstop route to Punta Gorda, Florida with Allegiant Airlines.
Service to Punta Gorda will begin on Nov. 17, 2021, and flights will operate twice weekly, according to XNA officials.
Flight days, times and fares can be found on Allegiant.com.
“Northwest Arkansas is now connected to another fantastic leisure destination in Florida,” said Andrew Branch, Chief Business Development Officer, XNA. “Punta Gorda will offer NWA residents a warm destination option for the fall and winter months, and we thank Allegiant Airlines for the continual support in our market.”