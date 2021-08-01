XNA to add gate space; enplanements rising

The Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill continues to see an increase in enplanements as it works to add more aircraft parking.

HIGHFILL, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill continues to see an increase in enplanements as it works to add more aircraft parking.

Through the first half of the year, enplanements, or passengers flying out, have risen by 17% to 230,350, from 196,767 in the same period in 2020. In June, enplanements rose 249% to 58,050, from 16,635 in the same month in 2020.

With the addition of low-cost carrier Breeze Airways this summer, the airport is running out of room for aircraft. XNA has 15 existing gates, and at peak periods, have reached capacity. As a result, XNA plans to expand its apron to accommodate larger aircraft and allow for use of an unused gate.