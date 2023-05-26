Changes to XNA during modernization project

The airport is remodeling its terminal as it also prepares for a high volume of travelers this holiday weekend.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — XNA's construction to modernize the airport is impacting entrances as they work to demolish the exterior to make way for remodels.

According to a newsletter from XNA, the airport is getting ready to add more elevators and escalators for passengers as well. The area most impacted by the demolition is the main entrances to the airport, which is affecting passenger pick up and drop off.

The right lane when approaching the terminal is currently designated only for drop-offs, while the left lane is for pick-ups only, according to an XNA social media post.

The lobby is also getting a new look as part of the modernization project. Renderings of the plans show a new lobby area as part of the terminal's second floor as well as a renovation of the baggage claim area.

Arkansas' very own chicken finger favorite, Slim's Chickens, will also be opening in the terminal.

The $34 million project is expected to wrap up by March of 2025.

